MindMaze Launches Its Proven Neuro-3D Virtual Environment Therapy in the US to Accelerate Recovery Post Stroke & Brain Injury

Today, MindMaze, the company building next-generation mind-machine interactions through neuro-virtual technology, announces its breakthrough medical product, MindMotion™ PRO, is available in the United States. This means that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted MindMaze 510(k) clearance. In addition, the company is announcing the successful completion of 261 patient trials of MindMotion™ GO, a portable neurotechnology device that uses 3D virtual environment to continue therapy post-hospital stay, within a clinic or a home setting, in the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland.

Each year in the U.S., about 800,000 people experience a stroke, resulting in direct and indirect losses of economic activity of $65 billion according to research published in The American Journal of Managed Care. MindMaze’s technology is specifically designed to help stroke patients and those with traumatic brain injuries start recovery early and continue it for maximum gains.

Based on MindMaze’s decade of work in the healthcare industry at the intersection of neuroscience and virtual reality, MindMotion PRO is the first upper-limb neurorehabilitation platform that uses proprietary 3D motion tracking cameras to help patients recovering from traumatic injuries and those suffering from acute and chronic strokes. Since introducing MindMotion PRO to the European market in 2013 and receiving its CE mark in 2015, hundreds of patients have used the platform for rehabilitation therapy.

Promoting therapy early and continuing it post hospitalization is critical for functional recovery, now, with 510(k) clearance, MindMotion PRO offers patients in the U.S. the following benefits:

Early intervention and higher engagement: MindMotion PRO works as soon as four days post-stroke and takes the form of rehabilitation exercises, increasing a patient’s ability to guide therapy and increasing desire to continue with rehab

MindMotion PRO works as soon as four days post-stroke and takes the form of rehabilitation exercises, increasing a patient’s ability to guide therapy and increasing desire to continue with rehab Custom tracking technology guarantees robust realtime and accurate patient tracking in both bedside and wheelchair uses, also aiding the therapist in supporting the patient during the activities

guarantees robust realtime and accurate patient tracking in both bedside and wheelchair uses, also aiding the therapist in supporting the patient during the activities Recovery past plateaus: With proper dosing and adaptability to the patient’s performance, MindMotion PRO is effective even years after the traumatic incident

MindMotion PRO works by mapping a patient’s movements onto 3D avatars in customized interactive exercises that are based on standardized neurorehabilitation principles of upper limb rehabilitation and cognitive paradigms. By doing so, it re-activates damaged neural pathways and activates new ones.

“Our work at the forefront of neuroscience and virtual reality allows patients to recover faster and return more fully to the life they lived before injury,” explained Dr. Tej Tadi, CEO and founder of MindMaze. “Over the last decade, we’ve honed this therapy to be cost-effective for both patients and healthcare providers.”



Additionally, MindMaze is announcing MindMotion GO, a first-of-its-kind mobile neurorehabilitation therapy device used to extend the therapy started with MindMotion PRO for sub-acute to chronic stroke patients. Designed to be utilized in a hospital or clinical environment on an inpatient or outpatient basis, MindMotion GO is available exclusively in the European market to start and has been trialed by more than 250 patients across dozens of therapy centers in the UK, Italy, Germany, and Switzerland. Due to the motivating effects of the 3D virtual environment based games, early results suggest an increased patient engagement and adherence to therapy. The device offers real-time multisensory feedback, and helps therapists to assess progress and tailor therapy to patient performance.

Research from the leading rehabilitation facility Clinique Romande de Réadaptation/EPFL in Sion, Switzerland, found that 90 percent of chronic stroke patients using MindMotion PRO reported heightened motivation to perform rehab, increased the potential for motor function recovery and that their training intensity doubled within the first ten sessions of using the platform.* Additionally, Lausanne University Hospital-CHUV reported 100 percent of patients forgot they were in a hospital.**

About MindMaze:

MindMaze is pioneering a breakthrough computing platform that captures brain activity upon intent, creating a new operating system for computers – a mindOS. Based on a decade of rigorous testing in the healthcare industry, the company has designed an intuitive mind/machine interface which utilizes pre real-time decoding of brain signals via neural prediction. Its innovations are poised to transform industries, starting with healthcare and gaming. Founded by Tej Tadi in 2012, the company is based in Lausanne, Switzerland with U.S. headquarters in San Francisco, CA. Learn more at mindmaze.com

