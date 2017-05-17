Self-Help Book Explains Authentic Love

“We are vessels of God and he wants us to exhibit the same love Christ had for us. To love and to be loved is one of the greatest phenomenons on earth. When love is demonstrated in our lives, our lives are fruitful and not fruitless yielding the desired outcomes God has us on earth for,”

Not everyone can grasp the concept of love easily. Sometimes, it takes a bit of work to understand what it really is. Dr. Guessella Daniels’s Walking in God’s Authentic Love held the answers to the many questions surrounding the four-letter word.

The book didn’t just define what love is; its words of wisdom helps readers understand what beauty lies beneath it and what it truly does. It also shares advice on showing love to fellow men. The author advised readers to align themselves with God and allow His love to reside within them in order to share love to other people.

Walking in God’s Authentic Love was featured in three book fairs. It was displayed at the 2017 London Book Fair, BookExpo America 2017, and the Frankfurt Book Fair 2017.





Walking in God’s Authentic Love

Written by Guessella Daniels, ThD

About the Author

Dr. Guessella Daniels was born in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. She established the Praise Temple Church of God in Christ with her husband, Mira Lee Daniels. She has four children and twelve grandchildren.