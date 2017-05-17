An Collection of Children’s Stories about the Simple Joys of Life

These seven short stories have different characters, different realities, and different themes. But all of them underscore one message: the importance of finding and experiencing joy in all unique aspects of people’s lives.

Joy Is the Payment is an uplifting and unique book composed of seven short stories especially written for children by author M. Anetta Keys.

The author is challenged with dyslexia but does not let it hold her back both in writing and in real life. She takes delight in children. In fact, her wanting to connect with children is the main driving force that motivated her to collate her stories and publish it into a book.

The collection is unique in the way that it addresses topics that are not usually found in children’s books. For example, one story talks about how to serve one community with a good attitude. Another story vividly portrays the difficult emotion of a child when the father gets deployed. Keys also incorporate biblical practice in her explanations.

This book was featured in numerous book fairs, such as the London Book Fair from March 14 to 16, 2017, BookExpo America from May 31 to June 2, 2017, and Frankfurt Book Fair from October 11 to 17, 2017.





Joy Is the Payment

Written by M. Anetta Keys

Paperback | $24.99

Kindle | $3.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author

M. Anetta Keys is a mother of two. Her desire is to reach children of every back ground with inspirational stories. The experience of seeing her children grow into young adults is her main inspiration for writing children’s book.