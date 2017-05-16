The Practice of Energy Healing

According to Levanah, everyone is born with the ability to heal. The goal of Energetic Medicine is to show people the simple yet powerful skills to heal themselves and others using pure energy. In Healing Magic, Levanah guides readers to practice skills for clearing their energy, improving their health and taking full control of every aspect of their well-being.

Levanah Shell Bdolak, a Clairvoyant Healer discovered that by using her ability to see and sense energy she could develop a process of energetic healing that she could share with all people who wish for a healthier life. Her book, Healing Magic, is a concrete guide to energetics and how to use it in healing and touching the universal life force.

According to Levanah, everyone is born with the ability to heal. The goal of Energetic Medicine is to show people the simple yet powerful skills to heal themselves and others using pure energy. In Healing Magic, Levanah guides readers to practice skills for clearing their energy, improving their health and taking full control of every aspect of their well-being.

Levanah and her book has been exhibited in three international book fairs in the year 2017: the London Book Fair, BookExpo America, and Frankfurt International Book Fair. All three events provided opportunities for global market prominence and extended readership for Levanah’s book because of their significance in the publishing industry.





Healing Magic

Learn to Heal Yourself and Others

Written by Levanah Shell Bdolak

Paperback | $17.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.



About the Author

Levanah Shell Bdolak, author, teacher, counselor, clairvoyant, psychic and healer has taught Clairvoyancy and Energetic Medicine since 1979. She is the director of the Clearsight Center in Santa Monica, California and in Tokyo, Japan. www.clearsightaura.com