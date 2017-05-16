Author Preaches about the Healing Powers of the Scripture

Patrick believes that prayer and other forms of faith increase healing. “Some of the major cancer center now incorporate prayer, and other forms of meditation into their treatment programs,”

Reverend Elizabeth A. Patrick published her revised book Alternate Medicine Scripture Pathways which was originally titled as Alternate Medicine Pathways through the Scriptures, due to demand and requests for more copies. The book is composed of scriptures that got her through the hardest of times, complete with her personal interpretations of several passages.

The author is a retired nurse who discovered the gifts of “The Spirit” in her early thirties and used them to provide healing to her patients. Unfortunately, she got in trouble for it, so she quit her job and moved to occupational nursing. But she did not, even for a second, stop believing in the healing power of the scripture.

Patrick believes that prayer and other forms of faith increase healing. “Some of the major cancer center now incorporate prayer, and other forms of meditation into their treatment programs,” said the author.

The book is not to be used as substitute for pharmaceutical medicine but a supplement to aid in faster and holistic healing.

Alternate Medicine Scripture Pathways was featured in the London Book Fair 2017, BookExpo America 2017, and the Frankfurt Book Fair 2017.





About the Author

Rev. Elizabeth A. Patrick is a retired nurse and an ordained minister. She discovered the gifts of the Spirit during her early thirties and used them to provide healing to her patients—some got well overnight, and some even had surgery cancelled. In 1984, God led her to college again. She graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in psychology. At the age of eight, she accepted Christ as her savior and has served God ever since.