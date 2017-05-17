Slotastic Giving up to 94 Free Spins on RTG’s Cuddly New Purrfect Pets Slot

“At first you just think, awww, how cute!” said one player taking it for a spin. “But you take those cute little kitties and adorable little puppies a lot more seriously when you start racking up bonus cash!”

Slotastic has just unleashed its cuddliest game ever. The new Purrfect Pets slot from Realtime Gaming features playful kittens and puppies – and bonus features like Doggy Dollars and Wild Cat Free Spins. Slotastic, an online casino specializing in slots, is giving all players that have made a recent deposit 50 free spins – and another 44 free spins when they make another deposit.



Endearing cartoon puppies and kittens spin on the reels of the new hi resolution, wide screen game.



Purrfect Pets has several bonus features where Kitties and Puppies trigger free spins where Scatters turn to Wilds and wins are doubled, tripled and even 6X.



Three or more Puppy Scatter symbols trigger 10 free Doggy Dollars spins. During free spins, Scatters are additional Wilds. Kitten and Puppy Scatters during free spins can trigger more free spins.



Three or more Wilds also launches 10 free spins. During Wild Cat free games, prizes are tripled if there’s a Wild Cat in a winning combination.



The Cats vs Dogs bonus feature can begin after any spin that doesn’t trigger a Doggy Dollars or Wild Cat bonus. Players pick a Purrfect Pet to reveal a prize that could be a Random Riches feature that multiplies wins up to 6X.



Purrfect Pets Introductory Bonuses



50 Free Spins

Coupon Code: PURRFECT50

All players that have made a deposit in May are eligible.



100% Bonus up to $444 + 44 Free Spins

Coupon Code: NEWPURRFECT

Wagering requirement: 30X

Bonuses are valid until May 31, 2017 only.



Slotastic has hundreds of casino games from Realtime Gaming. Purrfect Pets is also available in its mobile casino which was recently upgraded for optimal display on smartphones and tablets. Cash Bandits 2, a sequel to RTG’s popular bank robber slot, is coming soon.

