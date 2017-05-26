Running Into Murder

This book, “You’re Almost There,” begins with the discovery of marathoner Emily Winston’s body just a few feet from the trail on which she’d been training. Investigating detectives Renaldo Hernandez and Kaitlin Richardson scramble to stop the series of murders that follow, all involving and rocking the running community. Faced with confusing evidence of obscure geometrical messages popping up at crime scenes and bizarre choices for the weapons of death, the detectives are led to a disturbed individual who hates Emily’s sport. But dark elements arise unrelated to running, and no single theory seems to satisfactorily explain all the facts. Seven young men and women, four of them runners, find themselves caught in the web of intrigue—some as pawns to be manipulated and others as ancillary victims. One has been selected for special attention by the twisted individual behind the crimes. The book explores how their lives are transformed as they deal with greed, evil, rejection, deception, infidelity, insecurity, lust, love, forgiveness, and redemption.



This whodunit has twists and turns that will hold readers’ attention from start to finish. It’s solid storytelling and a guaranteed page turner. The character development will make most find a hint of themselves at some point.

“You’re Almost There” is highly recommended for those whose curious minds like a challenge. It is an exciting and interesting read.

“You’re Almost There”

Written by Robert Brigham

Published by iUniverse

Published date October 30, 2015

Paperback price $20.95



About the author

Robert Brigham is a Professor Emeritus of mathematics. He has been a runner for four decades and has completed several half marathons. Some of his published books are When Your Lover Dies, Math Is Murder (with James Reed), and Murder by the Numbers. He lives in Florida with his wife Patricia, greyhound Callie, and strange dog Hugo.