Identifying Asthma Triggers at Work and in the Home

This time of year is the peak season for many allergy and asthma sufferers, making the month of May the ideal time to recognize Asthma Awareness Month and World Asthma Day, which took place on May 2nd.



Asthma is a chronic lung disease that affects over 24 million people in the United States, including more than 6 million children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 9 people die each day due to asthma and that the condition costs the nation $56 billion a year.



During an asthma attack, people may experience coughing, chest tightness, wheezing and trouble breathing according to the CDC. The attack happens in the body’s airways, which are the paths that carry air to the lungs. As the air moves through the lungs, the airways become smaller. During an asthma attack, the sides of the airways in the lungs swell and the airways shrink.



“For people diagnosed with asthma, it’s important to understand that there are a number of known asthma triggers that can cause an attack that are frequently found in both indoor and outdoor environments,” said Franco Seif, President at Clark Seif Clark (CSC). “Common triggers listed by the CDC include tobacco smoke, dust mites, outdoor air pollution, cockroach allergen, animal dander, mold, pollen, smoke from burning wood or grass, and breathing various chemicals. Fortunately, there are indoor environmental and occupational testing services available to identify a wide range of these asthma triggers. If test results confirm that elevated levels of these substances are present, efforts can then be implemented to eliminate or mitigate their presence.”



