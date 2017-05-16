Residents of Puerto Rico Learn of Potential Lead Exposure Risks

One of the most likely sources of lead in a home is due to the past use of lead-based paints. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) states that if a home was built before 1978, there is a good chance it has lead-based paint. In 1978, the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-containing paint.



Lead paint is still present in countless homes and properties across the islands. Deteriorating lead-based paint is a hazard and needs immediate attention. It can often contaminate household dust as can any demolition, remodeling and renovation activities. Lead dust can also be tracked into a home from soil outside that is contaminated by deteriorated exterior lead-based paint or other lead sources. According to the EPA, lead from paint, including lead-contaminated dust, is one of the most common causes of lead poisoning.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that no safe blood lead level in children has been identified and at least 4 million households across the United States have children living in them that are being exposed to high levels of lead. Lead exposure can affect nearly every system in the body and although people of all ages can be at risk of exposure, children are especially vulnerable.



“Lead poisoning is entirely preventable if exposure hazards are identified and properly remediated,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “This is why it is so important that lead hazards in a home or other type of building are identified through valid test methods. Regulations in Puerto Rico also require that if a building was constructed before 1978 and is going to be demolished or renovated, it needs to be inspected for the presence of lead.”



The building science professionals at Zimmetry offer comprehensive lead testing and consulting services to identify and mitigate potential hazards. These services conform to all of Puerto Rico's existing lead regulations.



