Author Reminds Readers the Importance of Faith and Self-Worth

“It is through our struggles with our pain that we recognize we can make different choices. It is through these choices that we can change our thinking and our consciousness, which can ultimately change the world,”

Pain can sometimes take such a hold in our life that we forget about our worth. Although pain may be inescapable, we always have a choice as to how we live with it. In this uplifting book, Somebody Called Me Hannah, Iolanda Johnson tells us what she chose.

Somebody Called Me Hannah recounts the violence she experienced at the hands of her father, which led her down a path of self-destruction—alcoholism, drug abuse, co-dependency, and promiscuity. Find out how her faith in God helped her regain her identity and self-worth.

About the Author

Iolanda is a licensed evangelist missionary, teacher, author, motivational speaker, and mentor. She is the founder of the Revelation of Glory Ministries. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Dillard University and her master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with her husband and three children.



