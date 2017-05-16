Arkansas Author Releases Revealing New Book on EMTs
Ken Barnett’s arresting book, Neck Deep, brings readers in the middle of the emergency action and features cautionary events derived from real emergency medical rescues.
Neck Deep brilliantly captured the struggles and dangers they face in order to deliver quality patient care. Barnett also highlighted fictionalized real accounts to deliver this message to his readers: this could happen to you.
Author Ken Barnett, who is also an emergency medical technician, shared a book that directs the spotlight to the often overlooked Paramedics, particularly those assigned on medical helicopters.
“This book should be on everyone’s shelf to remind us of the great sacrifice these amazing souls make for our well-being.” a reviewer on Amazon said.
Currently receiving starred reviews in Amazon and Barnes & Noble, Neck Deep was also featured in the 2017 London Book Fair, the BookExpo America, and the Frankfurt Book Fair.
Neck Deep
Written by Ken Barnett
Paperback | $12.95
Kindle | $4.99
Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.
About the Author
Ken Barnett, who has been an emergency medical technician since 1993, is a graduate of the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith. He currently resides in Paris, Arkansas, with his wife and four children.
