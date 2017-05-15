Enthralling Life of Author Told through Poems

Walking Through Poetry is a delight to this seemingly dark world, and it cheers those who are going through difficult times. Readers regard the book as a perfect way to start their day. Its overall positive theme is contagious, creating a ripple effect from the author to the readers.

Walking Through Poetry is Sylvia Stern’s new poetry book. Not only does the title indicate a collection of poems, it also describes Sylvia’s life in general. The book contains poems about her life experiences.

The themes in the book are simple and relatable, making her poems applicable to almost everyone. Sylvia presents a vibrant and optimistic view on things. Colors are a common subject to her poems, and through her empirical observations, she creates vivid reflections about her life.

Sylvia Stern published her books under LitFire Publishing. Sylvia, together with LitFire, showcased Walking Through Poetry in three international book fairs this 2017—London International Book Fair, BookExpo America, and Frankfurt International Book Fair.





Walking Through Poetry

The Rhythm of My Life

Written by Sylvia Stern

About the Author

Now that she’s retired, Sylvia Stern spends most of her days volunteering, crafting, gardening, traveling, and writing poetry. However, before all of this, she used to be a school teacher in New London, Wisconsin, and she produces puppet shows together with her students.