Book Emphasizes the Importance of Prayers

There is no denying that prayers can move mountains. Marlene Kuse’s Words highlights the significance of its power in daily living.

The book is a collection of poems and writings that show the author’s love and devotion to the Lord. The compositions were compiled over several years. The compilation also features personal writings from the author, featuring pieces “about people or situations that have influenced me in different situations or times in my life.” Being a firm believer in the power of prayer, the author shares how they helped her overcome her struggles. She dwells on how the Lord managed to hear and answer her prayers.

“I am so thankful to God for all He has done for me and the things He has brought me through. I look forward to serving Him always,” says the author.

Words has inspiring pieces that boost readers’ hope and optimism in facing life’s daily challenges.





Words

My Words and the Lord’s

Written by Marlene Kuse

About the Author

Marlene Kuse grew up in Alberta, Canada, but presently resides in British Columbia, Canada. She is married and has three children. For more than thirty-five years, Marlene has been a devout Christian and promises to continuously serve the Lord.