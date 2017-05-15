Book Emphasizes the Importance of Prayers
Marlene Kuse sings her praises through a compilation of poems and writings.
The book is a collection of poems and writings that show the author’s love and devotion to the Lord.
There is no denying that prayers can move mountains. Marlene Kuse’s Words highlights the significance of its power in daily living.
The book is a collection of poems and writings that show the author’s love and devotion to the Lord. The compositions were compiled over several years. The compilation also features personal writings from the author, featuring pieces “about people or situations that have influenced me in different situations or times in my life.” Being a firm believer in the power of prayer, the author shares how they helped her overcome her struggles. She dwells on how the Lord managed to hear and answer her prayers.
“I am so thankful to God for all He has done for me and the things He has brought me through. I look forward to serving Him always,” says the author.
Words has inspiring pieces that boost readers’ hope and optimism in facing life’s daily challenges.
Words
My Words and the Lord’s
Written by Marlene Kuse
Paperback | $9.99
Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.
About the Author
Marlene Kuse grew up in Alberta, Canada, but presently resides in British Columbia, Canada. She is married and has three children. For more than thirty-five years, Marlene has been a devout Christian and promises to continuously serve the Lord.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/50387/209260/209260-1.jpg )
WebWireID209260
- Contact Information
- Charles Watson
- Fulfillment Officer
- LitFire Publishing
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.