Author Spawns Second Crime and Mystery Novel

Carla Coffman starts her book, “Higgins Hotel,” with the central character Jack Higgins. He is portrayed in a flawed, negative light as the novel starts off with his cruel and demeaning treatment of his wife and their relationship. Many of the people in this town are everyday sort of people, some are also flawed in character, but they work hard nonetheless. In this simple, sleepy coal field town, one would never suspect of hurting or killing someone.

But surprises do happen. Bodies start piling when a bomb is delivered to the bank, and the person who receives it is hurt, then dies. Then one by one, the characters are killed by a mysterious killer. In this book, Carla gives the readers the complete mystery, leaving the readers to ask what are the motivations for these crimes? Who is responsible and why?



“Higgins Hotel” gives a nostalgic take of the early days of the country where organized crime run rampant and almost went unchecked. Here, the author incorporates the shady dealings of Jack Higgins and his close friend and bookmaker Chuck Floyd to add to the brewing mystery of the story. Intrigues and motives are abound in the story to keep the readers guessing until the exciting, revelatory part of the story.

This was one of the good picks we had from the numerous books and materials displayed in the 2017 Book Expo America held last June 1, 2017.



“Higgins Hotel”

Written by Carla Coffman

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date July 8, 2016

Paperback price: $16.95



About the author

Carla Coffman lives in West Virginia and is a multi-faceted professional insurance agent affiliated with different life insurance, real-estate and A-list companies (Monumental Life Insurance, WV Mountaineer Insurance, Aetna, Humana, Gerber, Foresters, Motorists, United American). She also had a brief stint as an optician at Lenscrafters. She also advocates environmental protection. “Higgins Hotel” is her second book and took inspiration from her real estate career.