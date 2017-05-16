Happy Couple CEO to speak at the 48th iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference in Los Angeles on June 1-2

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Happy Couple will speak at the iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference ( http://mobiledatingconference.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1-2, 2017.



Julien Robert, CEO & Founder from Happy Couple will discuss the mobile online dating couples market.



The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the largest segments of web and mobile traffic. iDate holds the industry’s largest annual conference, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNP0HvAvOps





ABOUT HAPPY COUPLE



In today’s tech-driven world, more and more people are turning to dating apps to find true love - or just the perfect hook-up. But until Happy Couple came along, there weren’t many apps designed to improve existing relationships - whether it be marriages or long-term partnerships or casual flings. With an addicting and fun “Newlyweds”-style quiz game, Happy Couple provides partners a chance to get to know each other (and themselves!) better, all while having fun on their phones. Daily relationship tips and playful challenges are designed to keep things interesting and are personalized to each couple’s unique relationship.

And our players have loved having Happy Couple in their lives. In fact, 93% of US female users surveyed said they would be disappointed if they could no longer play Happy Couple. All of our content - the questions, tips and challenges - have been written deliberately by relationship experts to uncover insights within each couple’s history, and trigger discussions that can help them shape a healthy, lasting, and happy future.





ABOUT THE MOBILE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business event for the dating industry, for over 14 years “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



