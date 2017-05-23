EliteSingles CEO to speak at the 48th iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference in Los Angeles on June 1-2

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that EliteSingles (http://www.elitesingles.com) will speak at the iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference ( http://mobiledatingconference.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1-2, 2017.



At the event, Jeronimo Folgueira, CEO of Affinitas (“EliteSingles”), will be interviewed by Mark Brooks. During the interview, he will discuss the recent announcement that the company is to merge with Spark Networks, to create one of the world’s largest online dating providers.



Affinitas’ flagship brand EliteSingles is a leading premium platform within the serious online dating sector. It uses a detailed signup questionnaire and manual verification process to target successful, accomplished and educated users. In May 2015, EliteSingles entered the US market, expanding its global footprint to 26 active markets worldwide. In 2016, Affinitas’ fast-growing saw collective growth of over 20%.



The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the largest segments of web and mobile traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual conference, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.





ABOUT AFFINITAS GmbH



Affinitas is the European dating company behind leading premium brands EliteSingles (www.elitesingles.com), Attractive World (www.attractiveworld.net) and eDarling (www.edarling.de), designed for singles seeking a serious relationship. Founded in 2008, the company has since become one of the world’s leading enterprises in premium online dating, with a presence in 26 active markets worldwide.



ABOUT THE MOBILE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE

As the largest business event for the dating industry, for over 14 years “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



