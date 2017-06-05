Poet Gives an Inspiring Compilation of Poems About Running for God’s Prize

Leon Hardnett’s book “Running for the Prize” is a compilation of poems where he shares his hopes to the readers the importance of running the spiritual race that we as Christians are running on a daily basis in earnest. The prize that awaits all of us at the end of the race is greater than any prize on Earth: God’s saving grace.



Hardnett provides his many poems in “Running for the Prize” with biblical excerpts or with biblical references. He relieves the readers of boredom and the monotony of compilations by giving variety to his poems; he incorporates history, personal experiences and spiritual learning that he gathered through his experiences. Despite the many contributions of poems, the message intended for the readers remains: to give your best as a follower of Christ as you run towards God’s most beautiful prize, which is salvation.



Leon’s book will keep the readers engaged and interested in his compiled poems as he sensibly adds elements of history, personal life experiences and humor to the biblical excerpts and references of poems in his collection. He keeps the readers right on track with the major focus of this book: about God and the prize that He has for us after we have completed this race of life. God is the source of love, and he endeavors to show the readers of the book that the depth of His love for man is far greater than for any other creature. Leon adds that God’s love wasn’t just stated — it was proven. Thus, the book’s goal and the author’s prayer is that this book will encourage its readers to reciprocate that love to him as well as to others.



“Running for the Prize” is book worth keeping for everyone. Thanks to the 2017 Book Expo America event last June 1, 2017, owning such a wonderful book became a possibility.



“Running for the Prize”

Written by Leon Hardnett

Published by Xulon Press

Published date September 29, 2012

Paperback price: $10.99



About the author

Leon Hardnett graduated from West High School in Jackson, Louisiana, and Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He earned a B.S. degree in Electronics Technology. In January of 1979, he married Anna Williams Hardnett and was blessed with three sons: Theron, Aaron, and Joel. A talented poet, his first two books of poetry, “Treasures from the Source” and “God’s Little Children” were published in 2001 and 2006 respectively. “Are you getting Prepared for your Exit Exam” which is a book of prose was published in 2008. He received the Shakespeare Award of Excellence as Famous Poet for both 2003 and 2004, and the Outstanding Achievement in Poetry Award from the International Society of Poets in 2004.