“Faithful Unto Death” revolves around the life of Laura Allen, her struggles with an unknown predator, a friend who wants to end her life, an unfaithful husband who will do everything just to keep both his position in the company and his mistress, and a murder trial.



Her life is constantly on the rocks and in every turn she faces trouble and life-threatening elements. When her life is almost too much for her to bear, she suddenly found hope. And that hope came from God. It happened right when she needed help the most and the only one to save her is God.



“Faithful Unto Death” is about finding faith during one’s vulnerable moments. The author beautifully portrayed a very touching story that could move mountains. The author also brilliantly blended the Christian faith with a mystery plot. A very clever mix.The readers will definitely enjoy the twists and turns of the story. This is a very well-written novel that could catch your attention and get you hooked up until the last page.



“Faithful Unto Death” is recommended to the people who enjoys a good story about life struggles. It is highly recommended to those who are in their lowest point in life and need inspiration. The novel serves as an inspirational tool to those who have suffered a great deal in life, those who have undergone a lot of trials in their life.



“Faithful Unto Death” is expected to be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which will take place on June 1, 2017.



“Faithful Unto Death”

Written by George Sample

Published by CrossBooks Publishing

Published date October 27, 2011

Hardcover price: $42.95



About the author

George Sample lives with his wife, Linda, in Greeneville Tennessee. He has a BS degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee, and diploma in Biblical Studies from the Southern Baptist Convention Seminary Extension. He used to work for Philips Electronics as an IT systems analyst.