Hilton’s Celebrates its Largest Annual Global Career Initiative

Hilton today kicked off Careers@Hilton Week, a global celebration of the hospitality industry’s diverse range of career opportunities. From May 15 to May 21, the company’s corporate offices and nearly 5,000 hotels will host hundreds of events aimed at connecting, preparing and employing job seekers.

Careers@Hilton Week events are a unique opportunity to inspire job seekers about careers in the hospitality industry, and to support them by providing guidance on the skills that are vital to personal and professional success. Participants will join Hilton for events ranging from résumé clinics to networking, as well as presentations from current employees about their career paths in hospitality.

Now in its third year, the initiative is a part of Hilton’s Open Doors commitment, which aims to positively impact at least one million young people by 2019. The commitment aims to:

Connect them to the world of travel by enabling them to experience new cultures, contributing to the improvement of the sustainability of the industry and shaping their future with opportunities in Hilton’s expansive supply chain;

Prepare them for success in the world of work, travel and beyond by supporting their basic needs and developing their life and professional skills with mentorships, apprenticeships and Hilton’s innovative career awareness program, Careers@Hilton; and

Employ them across all divisions of the business including nearly 5,000 owned, managed and franchised hotels worldwide.

In 2016, Hilton’s hotels and offices around the world hosted more than 1,100 events, donated nearly 80,000 volunteer hours and impacted more than 102,000 young people. For more information about Careers@Hilton Week, please visit www.hilton.com/youth.

In March, Hilton announced it jumped 30 places (to No. 26) on the 2017 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which recognizes companies that have exceptional workplace cultures. For more information on job opportunities with Hilton, visit http://jobs.hilton.com/.

About Hilton

