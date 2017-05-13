Iowan Author Throws In a Love Story in Her Fantasy Fiction Novel

A mysterious object comes straight out of the ground in a small Midwestern city, and it throws the residents into chaos. Soldiers and scientists are soon deployed to the site. Amidst the confusion and terror that consume everyone, a potential romance occurs between one of the soldiers and one of the supernatural beings who use the mysterious object as a doorway to the human world. This is the story readers will get when they reader Collette Jackson-Fink’s Daughters of Twilight.



Published by Outskirts Press in 2013, Daughters of Twilight is an action-packed, suspenseful fantasy fiction story with a love story in the background. Dane Coles, a member of the special tactics team, meets Asia, a beautiful yet deadly “angel” who has been cursed and cast down into oblivion within a place called the Garden of Even. Despite their less than cordial first meeting, a romance blooms between the two unlikely beings. Will their romance sizzle or fizzle in the development of a looming war?



If you want a mix of military action, suspense, and romance in your daily reading regimen, then you must read Jackson-Fink’s Daughters of Twilight. Hard-core fantasy fiction fans who are not into mushy tales will take this novel as an exception.



’Sons Of Twilight’, the second book in this trilogy will be released the summer of 2017!



Daughters of Twilight

Written by Collette Jackson-Fink

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: October 23, 2013

Paperback price: $9.85



About the Author



Collette Jackson-Fink has been writing stories since she was 13 years old. She’s written several short stories, poems, and a screenplay, with some published. A Persian Gulf veteran, Collette works as a Respiratory Therapist at a trauma medical center in her home state of Iowa, where she lives with her husband of 31years, son Alex, daughter Ashley, and four grand-children.