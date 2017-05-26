A Widow’s Cry For Peace

“The Haunting Of A Widow” depicts the story of a close-knit family whose life is turned upside-down after the death of the family’s head. This is a chilling story that will keep you on your toes, a truly well-written story. The story is about the sudden death of the husband, Martin. His spirit cannot seem to go the other world. He is haunting his family, especially his newly widowed wife. Strange things are suddenly happening around or to those who are not only close to him, but even those involved in his funeral arrangements. The wife began to act strangely in effect to the strange happenings surrounding the aftermath of her husband’s death. She is struggling with her relationship with the people around her.



This story will make you want to read the whole novel in just one sitting. It will make you want to stop everything you’re doing just to finish it. The haunting will make you yearn for more. The horror undergone by the family can be felt by the readers as they read on.



“The Haunting Of A Widow” is highly recommended to those who enjoy reading horror stories, those with a strong heart who can appreciate the well-portrayed story in this novel. “The Haunting Of A Widow” is definitely a must-have novel, especially for those who are fond of collecting novels in the horror genre.



“The Haunting Of A Widow” will soon be displayed at the coming 2017 Book Expo America, which will be held on June 1, 2017. Do save the date. Hope to see you!



“The Haunting Of A Widow”

Written by Marlene Molisee

Published by XLIBRIS Corporation

Published date December 30, 2011

Paperback price $19.99



About the author

Marlene Molisee was born in Duluth Minnesota. She wrote the book “The Haunting Of A Widow” under the penname Alexis Moon. Marlene Molisee is currently residing in Whitewater, Wisconsin. She has two kids, Don and Raven, who are both very talented. Her daughter, Raven, used to work for AKA and Hasbro. She was one of the animators of the Ed, Edd n Eddy show. She is currently working for Cartoon Network. Her son, Don, studied to be a director and producer for the film industry. He produced the book trailer for his mother’s book “The Haunting Of A Widow” and did its book cover.