Family and History Collide in Author’s New Novel

The realistic descriptions of the misgivings and rejoices of each member of the families make the novel very refreshing and believable.

Nina Jeanne Still gave the characters, the Peck family, convincing authenticity by revealing their complicated dynamics and made them come alive for the reader. Mixed with the vivid and drawing description of Skitts Mountain and its surroundings only a Georgia native can effectively provide, the novel is worthy of a movie adaptation. She gives a beautiful and loving story about the hardships and triumphs of two generations of the Peck families and their love for each other and their home on Skitts Mountain.

The author brings Skitts Mountain to life by describing not only the beauty of the scenery but also the convincing difficulties of life on the mountain and how faith, hard work and dedication helped these families overcome adversity and prosper.

The author's creative storytelling engages the readers by not only sharing all the loving and positive aspects of the story. She showed the virtuous and not so virtuous sides of the family members as well and the scandal(s) that made an impact in all their lives. Such realistic descriptions of the characters and Skitts Mountain are what can keep readers glued to the book.

This is indeed a great addition to readers of historical fiction and family drama genres. This novel was among the many great selections included in the 2017 Book Expo America last June 1, 2017.



About the author:

Nina Jeanne Still was born in Morgan County, Georgia. Her family relocated to Barnwell County South Carolina, where she eventually met her husband, James Still. For the past thirty-six years, they made their home in North Augusta, South Carolina. She is a self-taught artist, song writer and singer. She has written short stories, poetry and songs and had numerous works published in magazines and through organizations. Her first novel was “Down From Skitts Mountain,” a historical fiction.