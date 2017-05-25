Can Love Conquer It All?

This book was very well written. The chain of thoughts and the flow of emotions were intricately and genuinely interwoven by the author.

The book, “Mind and Heart,” is a beautifully told love story tinged with intrigue. It touches the heart and arouses ones curiosity. The story revolves around a mental health practitioner, Lilly, and a laid back university coach, Dillon, bound by loving ties. Lilly, faced with a lot of questions and setbacks including the meaning of love in their relationship and her longed hope of having a child, must convince her husband of the idea that life betrays them somehow and they must fill this gap to have a happy life. The succession of events in this story will gradually reveal to you how powerful love is in the midst of trials.

This book was very well written. The chain of thoughts and the flow of emotions were intricately and genuinely interwoven by the author. Readers will surely be hooked as each revelation will be unfolded and questions will be addressed.

“Mind And Heart” is a highly recommended book for those who are willing to embrace the deeper sense of love and understand how it helps in creating, sharing and pursuing life goals.

“Mind And Heart” will soon be displayed in the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which will be held on June 1, 2017. See you there!



“Mind And Heart*

Written by Linda Windland

Published by Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency, LLC

Published date May 10, 2016

Paperback price $15.89



About the author

Linda Windland was born in southern Illinois. During the last 30 years, she dedicated her time and worked as a registered nurse. After retirement, her passion in writing was kindled by a previous English teacher with a contagious vision of creativity. The book, “Mind and Heart,” is her second work.