Jackpot Capital Players Compete with Each Other for $150,000 in Jackpot Pirates Casino Bonuses

“Arrrghh…. Avast me hearty,” laughed casino manager Oliver Smith. “There be bonus treasure to be won. May the best pirate win!”

Shiver me timbers! This month Jackpot Capital Casino players are competing against each other for $150,000 in Jackpot Pirates casino bonuses. Frequent players win top bonuses – up to $600 each every week -- but even occasional players can win Friday Bonus Boost random draws for $5000 in prizes. A total of $30,000 will be awarded weekly until June 25th.

Jackpot Capital Casino players earn points any time they play any of the hundreds of download or instant-play online games on their desktop or laptop computer, or in the mobile casino on their smartphone or tablet. They’re listed on a scoreboard according to their points ranking and every Monday $15,000 in casino bonuses are given to the top 300.

“I like the extra excitement of competing with other players for the biggest weekly bonuses,” said one regular player. “The Friday draws are great for putting a little more cash in my account so I can play more over the weekend and move up a place or two on the scoreboard!”

Contest details and current points scoreboard rankings are at https://promotions.jackpotcapital.eu/jackpotpirates.

Jackpot Capital Casino offers hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming (RTG). Its newest, the Mexican fiesta-themed Popinata slot, was particularly popular during Cinco de Mayo earlier this month. This week the new Purrfect Pet slot arrives with cuddly kittens and puppies and lots of free spins.



