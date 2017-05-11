Special Materials Company (SMC) Appoints New Member to Develop New Specialty Phosphorus Derivatives Business

Special Materials Company (SMC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Chernishenko to the role of Phosphorus Products Business Development Manager reporting to the Chief Executive Adam Feldman. In this role, Chernishenko will be responsible for identifying and leading strategic business development and commercial opportunities in the specialty phosphorus derivatives area.

Prior to joining SMC, Chernishenko was VP Business Development Industrial at Digital Specialty Chemicals Ltd., a private corporation, specializing in the development and manufacture of fine chemicals used in industrial processes, biotech, and pharmaceutical applications. Much of Chernishenko early career was spent at Cytec Solvay Group where he held roles in R&D, Product Development, and Product Management.

“We are delighted Michael is joining us, he has both the technical and commercial background having worked in the lab, plants, and the field. Most importantly, he also shares our vision for the future and has a clear vision on taking our specialty phosphorus derivatives business to the next level of success”, said Adam Feldman, Special Materials Company CEO.

Chernishenko holds an MBA from Niagara University, and an MSc. in Organic Chemistry and Biotechnology from Brock University. He presently resides in Canada.

Special Materials Company, formed in 1996, and headquartered in New York City, is a leading specialty chemical producer and marketer serving global and domestic markets and specializing in products in the areas of paints and coatings, water treatment, Oilfield, paper, and textiles. It is also a global market leader in VOC-exempt solvents, hypophosphite chemistry, and imaging products. Currently, SMC has ownership of 3 factories in China, and one in the United States with several logistics distribution centers across the globe.

