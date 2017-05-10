Vestas Expands the Scope of its Sirion Implementation with Additional Contracts

Sirion is helping us meet our supplier governance objectives within our resource and budget limitations. We realized cost-savings equating to 300% return on investment in Sirion during the first year as it enabled us to identify discrepancies in our supplier invoices which would otherwise go unnoticed.

SirionLabs, the leading provider of the next generation supplier management technology, today announced that Vestas, the global leader in wind energy, has expanded the scope of its relationship with SirionLabs by doubling the number of strategic services contracts managed on Sirion. With this addition, the total spend value of Vestas’ strategic outsourcing contracts managed on Sirion has grown to over EUR 150 million. While Vestas has been managing its IT infrastructure services and application development and maintenance services contracts on Sirion since May 2015, the newly added contracts are related to telecom and integrated End User & service desk services.

Recognizing the increasing complexity in its multi-sourced IT services environment, Vestas decided to move beyond the traditional, manual governance processes. It adopted Sirion’s technology-based supplier governance solution for enhanced visibility and control over the performance of its strategic IT suppliers while minimizing financial value leakage, risk and governance costs in such engagements. Apart from the significant hard Euro savings achieved through Sirion’s comprehensive 3-way invoice validation, the ability to monitor supplier performance at a granular level puts Vestas in complete control of its strategic supplier engagements.

“We implemented Sirion in 2015 to ensure that our internal and external customers received the expected levels of service from IT, ensure that the financial performance of IT contracts is closely monitored and our supplier relationships get strengthened on a foundation of trust and transparency,” said Henrik Stefansen, Senior Director, Global IT Sourcing at Vestas. “Sirion is helping us meet our supplier governance objectives within our resource and budget limitations. We realized cost-savings equating to 300% return on investment in Sirion during the first year as it enabled us to identify discrepancies in our supplier invoices which would otherwise go unnoticed.”

“We are proud of our association with a global industry leader like Vestas. Vestas’ decision to expand the use of Sirion is a key development for us and we believe this reflects Sirion’s success in driving higher value – both in terms of business and financial outcomes – for Vestas in its strategic IT services engagements.” said Ajay Agrawal, CEO, SirionLabs.

About Vestas Wind Systems

Every single day, Vestas wind turbines deliver clean energy that supports the global fight against climate change. Wind power from Vestas’ more than 57,300 wind turbines currently reduces carbon emissions by over 82 million tons of carbon dioxide every year, while at the same time building energy security and independence. Vestas has delivered wind energy in 75 countries, providing jobs for around 21,500 passionate people at our service and project sites, research facilities, factories and offices all over the world. With 50 percent more megawatts installed than anyone else in the industry and over 75 GW of cumulative installed capacity worldwide, Vestas is the world leader in wind energy.

For more information, please visit www.vestas.com

About SirionLabs

SirionLabs is the leading enterprise SaaS provider for post-signature contract management. The Sirion platform significantly reduces the cost of supplier governance by automating complex procedures across key governance disciplines of contract, performance, financial, relationship, and risk management. Advanced process automation cultivates trust, transparency, and authenticity in sourcing transactions and strengthens buyer-supplier relationships, reduces value leakage, and deepens performance insights.

Visit us at www.sirionlabs.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.