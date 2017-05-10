Sizzling Summer Issue of Sloto Magazine is Packed with Bonuses and Feature Articles for Online Slots Players

Sloto’Cash Casino produces a quarterly magazine for its players with bonus offers, casino strategies and tips, lifestyle articles and features like the Mr Sloto comic. There are crossword puzzle prizes and a three month calendar of bonuses and promotions at Sloto’Cash. The summer issue of Sloto Magazine will soon be in the mail to players all over the world.



In this issue there’s a feature on the mobile casino revolution and a look at Sloto’Cash’s new mobile casino games for smartphones and tablets. Another article explores the advantages of Bitcoin, an alternative currency now accepted at Sloto’Cash. Casino accounts need to be protected just like a bank account so another feature article gives tips for keeping sensitive information secure.



This issue’s casino strategy article debunks myths about Keno -- like the rumour that the sale of Keno cards financed the building of the Great Wall of China.



Players that complete this edition’s crossword puzzle will discover a bonus code for 100 free spins on the new Secret Symbol slot.



There’s a review of the new Megaquarium slot from Realtime Gaming that includes a coupon code for 100 free spins.



The Promotions calendar is a comprehensive listing of free chips, free spins and up to 310% deposit bonuses available at Sloto’Cash this SUMMER. The magazine also includes coupons for summer bonuses including a $17 free chip available June 7th, 100 free spins on Samba Sunset offered July 1st, and a 200% bonus on August 24 that includes 200 free spins on the Aladdin’s Wishes slot.



There’s a schedule of slots tournaments awarding $1000s in tournament prizes over the summer.



The Sloto Lifestyle section of the magazine features recipes for simple summer drinks including Watermelon Bellini and Mango-Peach Fizz.





