Slotland’s New Reel De Luxe Slot More Fun than a Day at the Mall – up to $22 Freebie Available This Week

“Let’s face it, a lot of players have a shopping wish list in their head, ready for when they hit that jackpot!” said Slotland casino manager Michael Hilary. “The shopping fantasy gets real, though, when you start picking up huge prize money in this game’s bonus game!”

For those that enjoy an afternoon at the mall as much as an evening spinning slots, Slotland introduces the new Reel De Luxe shopping-themed slot game. With designer bags and shoes, perfume, and jewellery spinning on its reels, The Reel De Luxe has three exciting bonus features.



To celebrate the launch of The Reel De Luxe, a $12 freebie is now available. VIP players get a $22 freebie. A choice of deposit bonuses is also available until May 16th.



The three bonus features in The Reel De Luxe can really fill players shopping carts and boost their wins:

Bonus round where players select symbols to reveal prizes.

10% to 100% discount when Sale symbol appears

Pick game with instant prizes

Five Necklace symbols with a minimum $5 bet wins the casino’s site-wide progressive jackpot which is currently nearly $300,000.



THE REEL DE LUXE INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES



$12 Freebie -- $22 Freebie for VIPs

All players that have made at least one prior deposit are eligible.

21X wagering requirement, 10X max. cash-out. Valid for Reel De Luxe only.



125% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: TRYME

17X wagering requirement; valid for Reel De Luxe only.



80% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: 80MATCH

10X wagering requirement; may be claimed up to twice per day; valid for all slots and progressive jackpot games.



40% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: 40MATCH

10X wagering requirement; may be used up to twice per day; valid for all games.



These bonuses are valid May 10-16, 2017 only.



The Reel De Luxe is available exclusively at Slotland and its partner, WinADay Casino. Famous for its friendly customer service, Slotland has been providing unique real money online slots to players all over the world for more than 18 years.



