Slotland’s New Reel De Luxe Slot More Fun than a Day at the Mall – up to $22 Freebie Available This Week
For those that enjoy an afternoon at the mall as much as an evening spinning slots, Slotland introduces the decadent new Reel De Luxe shopping-themed slot game. To celebrate the launch of The Reel De Luxe, a $12 freebie is now available. VIP players get a $22 freebie. A choice of deposit bonuses is also available until May 16th.
“Let’s face it, a lot of players have a shopping wish list in their head, ready for when they hit that jackpot!” said Slotland casino manager Michael Hilary. “The shopping fantasy gets real, though, when you start picking up huge prize money in this game’s bonus game!”
For those that enjoy an afternoon at the mall as much as an evening spinning slots, Slotland introduces the new Reel De Luxe shopping-themed slot game. With designer bags and shoes, perfume, and jewellery spinning on its reels, The Reel De Luxe has three exciting bonus features.
To celebrate the launch of The Reel De Luxe, a $12 freebie is now available. VIP players get a $22 freebie. A choice of deposit bonuses is also available until May 16th.
The three bonus features in The Reel De Luxe can really fill players shopping carts and boost their wins:
- Bonus round where players select symbols to reveal prizes.
- 10% to 100% discount when Sale symbol appears
- Pick game with instant prizes
Five Necklace symbols with a minimum $5 bet wins the casino’s site-wide progressive jackpot which is currently nearly $300,000.
THE REEL DE LUXE INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES
$12 Freebie -- $22 Freebie for VIPs
All players that have made at least one prior deposit are eligible.
21X wagering requirement, 10X max. cash-out. Valid for Reel De Luxe only.
125% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: TRYME
17X wagering requirement; valid for Reel De Luxe only.
80% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: 80MATCH
10X wagering requirement; may be claimed up to twice per day; valid for all slots and progressive jackpot games.
40% Deposit Bonus
Bonus code: 40MATCH
10X wagering requirement; may be used up to twice per day; valid for all games.
These bonuses are valid May 10-16, 2017 only.
The Reel De Luxe is available exclusively at Slotland and its partner, WinADay Casino. Famous for its friendly customer service, Slotland has been providing unique real money online slots to players all over the world for more than 18 years.
View this online casino news story on YouTube
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/34968/209131/209131-1.png )
WebWireID209131
- Contact Information
- Larry Colcy
- Publicist
- Slotland
- Contact via E-mail
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.