How One Woman’s Struggles Became Her Ticket To Success

“If I Told You My Story” is an inspirational biography of the author about her early life struggles. The book told about her relationship with her family and those surrounding her. She was born into a poor family. The story is full of innuendos of hardships and struggles as both she and her family survive their everyday living. But something happened that made her struggling life become a living hell. She got pregnant. And she needs to make a big decision regarding the fate and future of her little one.

The book shows her weaknesses and strengths. It depicts drug manifestations and other sins. Her will to survive despite all the let-downs life has given her transformed her into a strong person.

“If I Told You My Story” portrays how, despite everything she experienced and struggles with, God never left her. He has always been by her side all along, guiding her and inspiring her to survive each day. The strong account of the author regarding the divine entity will leave the readers inspire and have a sense of self-importance.

“If I Told You My Story” is recommended to those who are in the midst of a struggle right now, may it be a family problem, a dire financial situation or issues or depression and/or self-esteem. This is a truly inspirational piece of literature.



“If I Told You My Story” was one of the titles displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America, which was held last June 1, 2017.



“If I Told You My Story”

Written by Rhonda Bond

Published by XULON Press

Published date October 5, 2016

Paperback price: $16.49



About the author

Rhonda Bond lives in Paradise Valley, Arizona with her husband Bob. She is currently a flight attendant for a major airline today. Rhonda is a first time author and this book was written to serve as a memoir to her children and grandchildren.