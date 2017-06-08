Minister and Author Gives Fresh Perspective of Humanity in New Book

The book essentially brings us back to the basics of our beliefs and perceptions of our humanity by referring to one of the oldest and most trusted manuscripts – the Bible.

Gordon H. Hurlburt shared his belief in his book “Uniquely Human (What our humanity REALLY looks like)” that in a world of where confusion is widespread about the real meaning of being human, people, especially readers of this book, need to consider God’s plan and purpose for creating them.

The book essentially brings us back to the basics of our beliefs and perceptions of our humanity by referring to one of the oldest and most trusted manuscripts – the Bible. As our human insight and reasoning has increasingly expanded, the answer(s) and explanation(s) to the age-old questions about our humanity have still seemed to evade us. When scientific and philosophical answers do not satisfy our inner drive to know about our humanity, the best recourse would be to go back on the ultimate source of answers: God’s Word or the Bible.

The author’s book gives the readers the Biblical basis for a rightful recognition of the value of our humanity, as the Bible presents it. When our human perception and facilities fail to satisfy our desire to know about our being human, God and His Word, the Bible, would be a refreshing source of insight.

This wonderful and inspiring book was of the precious finds in the many books displayed in the shelves of the 2017 Book Expo America last June 1, 2017.

“Uniquely Human (What our humanity REALLY looks like)”

Written by Gordon H. Hurlburt

Published by Xulon Press

Published date January 28, 2016

Paperback price: $10.99



About the author

Gordon H. Hurlburt graduated from Biola University (formerly Biola College) in Los Angeles with a BA in Christian Education. He served in missionary ministry in Kenya and England, among people originally from India. Gordon later served with Children’s Bible Ministries back in the USA. He was born of missionary parents in the former Belgian Congo. He is currently retired and lives in Florida.