Minister and Author Redefines Value of Humanity in New Book

Join Gordon Hurlburt in the quest to answer age-old questions about our humanity and the purpose of existence. Questions such as: “What is personhood really all about?” and “What does it mean to be human?” have pervaded the human curiosity and pushed the scope of human reasoning until this very. Differing points of view and explanations about humanity have caused even more confusion to ordinary people who just want to know in simple terms what it means to be human.

The theory of evolution has slowly become a loose basis for our humanity as the theory has been revised and challenged since its inception. Nevertheless, the author emphasizes that evolution theory posits that humans are only highly evolved animals. Another line of thinking about humanity definition which the author presents is secular humanism. In secular humanism people are treated as “gods” of themselves and within their own world, effectively controlling their progress and ultimate destiny, and thereby rejecting the necessity of any Supreme Being outside of oneself. Both these views may cause problems if totally embraced and could ultimately lead to the multitude of the problems that humans struggle with in the world.

The author believes that if things get more confusing as we delve deeper into understanding the real meaning of being human, readers need to consider the Creator’s plan and purpose for creating them.

“I hope readers will gain a new appreciation for our humanity as the Bible presents it, despite the many reasons for discouragement over our many failures,” states the author. “My book provides the Biblical basis for a true recognition of the value of our humanity, as the Bible presents it.”

“Uniquely Human (What our humanity REALLY looks like)”

Written by Gordon H. Hurlburt

Published by Xulon Press

Published date January 28, 2016

Paperback price: $10.99



About the author

Gordon Hurlburt was born of missionary parents in the former Belgian Congo. After graduating from Biola College (now University) in Los Angeles with a BA in Christian Education, he served in Kenya and England, in missionary ministry among people originally from India. Gordon later served with Children’s Bible Ministries here in the USA. He is now retired and lives in Florida.