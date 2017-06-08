What Secrets Lie in Magnolia Gardens?

The novel, Pond Ghost, is recommended to avid readers of historical, romantic and mystery books, those who can appreciate the historical settings and intricate twists made by the author.

“Pond Ghost” is a sweet, historical novel. Although it is considered a mystery novel, the familial and romantic relationships still prevail, most importantly the value of friendship. This novel also deals with secrets. The mysteries surrounding Magnolias Gardens is very much recommended for leisure reading.

This is a very well-written novel complete with romance, history, tragedy and a twist of mystery. The novel, “Pond Ghost,” is recommended to avid readers of historical, romantic and mystery books, those who can appreciate the historical settings and intricate twists made by the author.

Magnolia Gardens is the Hathaway’s ancestral home. This novel depicts the relationships and struggles in Magnolia Gardens, the engagement of Rachael Hathaway and Eddie Turner, unexpected emergencies occurring, food for a gathering disappearing, notes from an unknown sender, rumors of unwanted visitors or guests coming to the estate and other ghosts disturbing the peaceful lives of their circle. The group, together with the soon-to-wed couple and their friends discovered things that could change their future and those of their loved ones.

The book won First Place for Young Adult Fiction in The Royal Dragonfly Book Awards Contest.



“Pond Ghost” was one of the titles shown on display last coming June 1, 2017 at the 2017 Book expo America.

“Pond Ghost”

Written by Alene Adele Roy

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date March 2, 2016

Paperback price $12.18

About the author

Alene Adele Roy is the writer and illustrator of “The Legend Of Dragonfly Pond” book series. The novel “Pond Ghost” is the eighth novel of the series, which takes place at the same setting within the same family decades after her historical novel, “Sanctuary.” “Sanctuary” won First Place for Romance in the 2014 Royal Dragonfly Book Awards, an award in the general fiction category at the 2013 Hollywood Book Festival in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, and other awards. Alene Adele Roy owns a Corgi named Happy, and along with her love for music and obvious fondness of animals, she used both inspirations to come up with this well-written novel.