Children’s Book Shows How Places Can Inspire Children to Dream Bigger

If your child ever tells you what he/she wants to be when he/she grows up, changes are that they might have picked his/her dream somewhere nearby. Daysharee Vallier’s debut children’s book “What I Want to Be When I Grow Up” (AuthorHouse, 2015) puts an emphasis on children’s awareness of their surroundings in dream-building.

“What I Want to Be When I Grow Up” is written in the first-person point of view of a young school boy. The story first takes place in the kitchen where he and his parents have breakfast. His mother turns on the TV to the news channel. After his father’s remarks on the importance of news, he thinks being a news reporter is cool. His mother encourages him.

Later, on his way to school, he sees some firefighters putting out a fire and saving people. At school, his teacher tells him he can become any person he wants to be, but also reminds him he should study hard. She then helps him on his assignment.

Readers could see that the young boy grows up in a positive environment where he receives encouragement from his elders. This proves that a child’s surrounding, including the people that surrounds him/her, could impact his/her dream-building.

Vallier’s “What I Want to Be When I Grow Up” should inspire children to dream and encourage grownups to provide a positive environment for their young ones.



“What I Want to Be When I Grow Up” was last displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America.



“What I Want to Be When I Grow Up”

Written by Daysharee Vallier

Published by AuthorHouse

Published date: January 16, 2015

Paperback price: $13.86



About The Author



Daysharee Vallier is a twenty-seven-year-old woman living in Los Angeles, California. Writing has always been Vallier’s passion since the age of nine. She loves writing as much as she loves to encourage and see people doing what they love best. That is what inspires her to keep writing. As an author, she wants to encourage not just children but everyone who fights the everyday life to keep trying and to never give up on their dreams.