Artist, Therapist and Author Discusses Artistic Self-expression and Healing

The book thus effectively describes and establishes the application of imagery as a medium for growth and awareness, and how the power of the symbol in the artwork of people can lead the way as a healing agent.

Margaret Carpenter Arnett provides us a convincing and compelling discussion on her belief that art can facilitate personal healing both through self-expression, and as a window providing a view of the unconscious mind. As a talented painter herself, she infuses her sketches, paintings and other artworks into this wonderful book as a reflection of this healing process to the readers.

Margaret’s considerable experience (more than 20 years) in facilitating groups based on art as a healing medium and her work as an art therapist in medical settings and in the community at large is reflected in her masterful command of techniques and narratives in the book. The sketches and drawings she incorporates into the book also reflect her own personal journey in life to the readers.

Her concept of art therapy is never judgmental, not imposing, but rather encouraging and nurturing. Her art therapy method encourages you to draw as you like, with complete freedom. In addition to helping people develop their artistic skills, the drawings and artworks they make can also help people to themselves and see their inner minds at work as reflected in their drawings. The book thus effectively describes and establishes the application of imagery as a medium for growth and awareness, and how the power of the symbol in the artwork of people can lead the way as a healing agent.

This is a truly remarkable book we can certainly add to our collections of inspiring and eye-opening books about self-discovery, life journey and healing. “The Art of the Inner Journey” is one of the great finds displayed at the 2017 Book Expo America, which was held last June 1, 2017.



“The Art of the Inner Journey”

Written by Margaret Carpenter Arnett

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date March 22, 2011

Paperback price: $9.99

Margaret Carpenter Arnett, BSN, ATR, was born and educated in England and has lived most of her adult life in the western United States, as a therapist. She started and facilitated an art therapy group for cancer patients at the University of Washington Medical Center for 16 years. She has also been doing art therapy with cancer patients for more than 20 years. She also is an artist, therapist, teacher, writer, mother and grandmother and talented painter.