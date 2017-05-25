Art Therapist, Artist and Author Provides an Artistic Way of Revealing Inner Self

Not only is art therapy a way of healing and treating emotional and mental burdens in people, it also develops their artistic nature and strengthens their spiritual beliefs and provides a sense of affirmation of their personal journeys.

Author Margaret Carpenter Arnett discusses a long-established method of psychotherapy and behavioral analysis through art therapy. She describes how a person’s drawings, sketches and written symbols can tell a lot about his or her personality, emotions, desires and other inner or unconscious qualities.

The book draws inspiration from the author’s extensive experience (more than 20 years) in art therapy in different professional settings such as hospital, school and clinical settings. She discusses how drawing and painting can not only help therapists, but also patients and people with emotional and mental burdens understand their situations and find ways to move on from their current situations and carry on with their lives.

Art therapy is one of many activities psychologists, psychiatrists and other behavioral therapists employ to help patients and people who need intervention in their emotional and mental well-being, e.g. antenatal (pregnant) patients, pediatric patients, hospitalized patients, cancer patients and people under hospice care. It's extensive and non-intrusive application gives wide appeal to different types of patients or persons needing therapy.

I recommend this book to people dealing with grief and emotional difficulties in their lives and to people who acknowledge their emotional and mental issues, but do not have access to art therapy settings and facilities.

“The Art of the Inner Journey” is expected to hit the shelves and be displayed at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America, which will take place on June 1, 2017. Save the date!



“The Art of the Inner Journey”

Written by Margaret Carpenter Arnett

Published by Xlibris Corporation

Published date March 22, 2011

Paperback price: $9.99

Margaret Carpenter Arnett, BSN, ATR, was born and educated in England and has lived most of her adult life in the western United States. as a therapist, she has been doing art therapy with cancer patients for more than 20 years. She also is an artist, therapist, teacher, writer, mother and grandmother and talented painter.