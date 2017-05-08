Effective immediately, Amazon’s smart speaker “Alexa” can update DHL customers on their parcel shipment

DHL Parcel is expanding its customer service to include a new voice-activated information service. Effective immediately, DHL customers can query Amazon’s digital smart speaker “Alexa” for information on their parcel’s current whereabouts.

By activating Alexa’s DHL Parcel “skill” via the Alexa app, users can ask their Amazon Echo or Echo Dot smart speaker to provide information on their shipment status, for example: “Alexa, ask DHL where my parcel is”. The voice-controlled interaction with Alexa is part of DHL Parcel’s service strategy to continually improve the customer experience. The goal here is to make it quick and easy for every customer to receive an answer to his or her question at any time.

“We want to continually expand and improve service levels for our customers, so of course we’re going to take a close look at any new and innovative technologies available. As an innovation leader in the industry, this is the standard we set for ourselves,” says Michaela Lukas, who heads DHL Parcel’s customer service for private customers. “Voice enabled technologies, including hands-free interaction with online apps, will become more and more prevalent in the future.”

Based on user feedback, the new voice-controlled service will be enhanced later this year to include information on outlet locations, opening hours, products and prices.