Best Selling Book, “Danny is Different,” Is Now Free on Amazon for 5 Days (until 05/12/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Tedi Wixom’s new book, “Danny is Different.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on May 8th.

“Danny is Different” is a children’s illustrated story for kids of all ages. It is filled with vivid art, and has Spanish and English words on one side, which makes reading easy for grandparents and encourages learning a second language.

The book teaches values of tenacity, love, and self-worth. “Danny is Different” sheds light on bullying from the community in awkward social situations, such as gossip and peer pressure. These are issues that are close to the heart of the author, and something she wants readers to be more cognizant of when dealing with others.

All these social issues are ultimately resolved as the characters overcome prejudices, at home and in the community. Follow Danny, a little green snake born odd, as he becomes a champion, and centers around being unique and accepting others who may appear physically different.

“Danny is Different” by Tedi Wixom will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/08/2017 – 05/12/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06Y4GJ5WP. “Danny is Different” has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“A perfect book for children my 4 years daughter love to listen this and also like colorful pictures. The book is perfectly written for children author knows the nature of children very well so he use colorful theme to attract children for reading, so the book is a perfect way to motive children to start reading.” – R. Malone



“Great short story for children. My niece and I have enjoyed reading the storylines that taught a lesson that to be different is okay and acceptable in society today. This book is valuable for children. Good read.” – Chloe Walsh



For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org .

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.

About the Author:

Tedi Tuttle Wixom, born in the heart of the Rocky Mountains in rural Idaho, is passionate about telling true stories of tenacity that transforms her readers. She began writing letters to her oldest sisters who moved away after they married and as a family historian with a love for cooking. Her first published book, “A Whisper of Springtime: Jason’s Heart Transplant Miracle” is a very personal sharing of her son’s heart transplant when infant heart transplants were pioneered at Loma Linda University Medical Center (LLUMC) with cardiologists Leonard Bailey and Steven R. Gundry at his side.

As a mother of nine, she completed her B.A. in English at Brigham Young University (BYU) after writing about her fifth child’s medical ordeal. She began writing children’s illustrated stories because she believed that the ones she read to her children were not suited to her children’s needs and lacked colorful artwork. Having a son with a heart transplant at an early age, he was made fun of for being different--bushy eyebrows, spindly, and often ill. Thus, he inspired her award winning, “Danny is Different,” (Spanish and English). She believes in creativity, literacy, and writing timeless new children’s tales. She currently resides in Utah with her husband, five children, two dogs, and her cat, Ghost.