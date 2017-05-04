Keeping the Faith in Spite of Trials

Life is never a walk in the park. Fortunately for Dick and Donna Walls, their faith in the Lord never wavered despite going through tough challenges in their lives. Broken Vessel: From Prison to Purpose! chronicles their journey in enduring such struggles.



Dick had enjoyed a career as a successful businessman. Unfortunately, his hard work was shattered upon being wrongly imprisoned for a crime he had no hand in doing. His unlawful arrest had him confined to a prison 2,200 miles away from his home. His family suffered at the expense of his incarceration. Dick’s wife, Donna, was also facing a struggle of her own as she battled a serious illness. She fought for her life as she was in the hospital, with only a 50 percent chance of survival. As they went through their respective trials, both of them clung tightly to their faith in God. Their sufferings led them to Broken Vessel Ministries, a place dedicated for the brokenhearted who needed guidance.



The inspiring memoir teaches readers to stay strong amid difficult struggles. For more information on the book, you may visit www.brokenvesselfromprisontopurpose.net.





Broken Vessel: From Prison to Purpose!

Dick and Donna Walls

Paperback | $9.99

Hardcover | $28.95



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



Dick Walls enjoyed a successful career in the insurance industry. His wife and coauthor, Donna, passed away in 2012. Dick’s new wife, Beth, has joined him in spreading the grace of God across America.

