Our World in the 21st Century

Nelda Moffatt, in her book The Right Hand of God, provides readers with a concise perspective of the conjunction of history, science, and religion that many people, specifically millennials, are looking for today. She seeks to provide a metaphysical framework of knowledge to ease the search.

When her sons took history in junior high, she felt they needed a basic framework on which to hang everything they learned. The basis of that framework was man’s accumulated fund of knowledge from the beginning of time. This included creation, history, the Bible, Christianity. The enormity of the task was daunting, but books fell into her hands at just the right moment. She browsed book stores, libraries, books lent by friends, her father, and her son’s U of Texas philosophy courses.

After thirty years, her efforts culminated in The Right Hand of God, an insightful, enlightening, and thought-provoking discourse on the existence of man - led by the Providence of God, when we allowed Him. This has brought us to the 20th century, a fractured century with a disintegrating civilization in a sea of conceptual chaos. Or as Revelation put it…’the harlot civilization…is riding the beast of knowledge in a sea of chaos.

How will we put the pieces together for unity and understanding in the 21st century? More information about the book and Nelda Moffatt is available on her website, www.neldamoffatt.com





The Right Hand of God

Written by Nelda Moffatt

About the Author

Nelda Moffatt was born in Austin, Texas while her father was working on a PHD in education. Her mother (born in Berlin, Germany) was also a teacher. They provided an intellectual background whether they lived in the city or the country. Her grandparents also imparted a European viewpoint and love of history. This influenced her life and helped her write The Right Hand of God.