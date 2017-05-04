Neumob Study Finds Most Americans Keep Between 6-15 Downloaded Apps on Their Smartphones

(This is) an intriguing set of data that underscores just how important it is to provide app users with a consistently fast and error-free experience. Brands really have one chance to make a great first impression if they’re truly serious about being one of the downloaded apps that users keep active on their devices”

Neumob, the leader in accelerating mobile app speed and performance, today shared the results of a comprehensive survey of over 1,000 US smartphone users conducted to determine how many downloaded apps iPhone and Android users typically keep on their smartphones. Averaged across all age groups and across both device types, the average American smartphone user keeps between 6 and 15 downloaded mobile apps on their devices, the April 2017 study found, with younger Americans generally keeping more apps and older Americans keeping fewer.

The full findings from Neumob’s survey can be found in this infographic. The average of 6-15 app per smartphone was consistent across nearly all age groups, with users in the 18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-54 and 55-64 demographics all reporting an average of between 6 and 15 downloaded apps currently resident on their smartphones. “Downloaded” means apps that were installed by choice by users from the Apple App Store or from Google Play, and not those preloaded on the device at purchase or by the user’s mobile operator.

The study also found some interesting data points for certain age groups, such as the fact that 20% of Americans aged 25-34 keep 36 or more apps on their devices, with 10% of this age group keeping a whopping 56 or more apps that they’ve downloaded. Additionally, over one-quarter of users in the 18-24 age group reported between 16 and 25 downloaded apps, pointing to generally higher app consumption among younger Americans.

The findings highlight a robust and competitive mobile app market in the United States, yet one in which only the most high-performing, high-value mobile apps are retained by users. eMarketer recently reported that apps account for 85% of all total mobile time spent, and that in 2017, the average US adult will spend 2 hours, 25 minutes per day using mobile apps.

Yet with AppsFlyer reporting that only 10-12% of users remain active in a mobile app 7 days after downloading it, the burden for a fast, responsive and instantly impressive mobile app experience falls to brands, who often load up apps with third-party calls and SDKs that slow down performance, particularly on unpredictable and congested mobile networks around the world.

Neumob CEO Jeff Kim called the results “An intriguing set of data that underscores just how important it is to provide app users with a consistently fast and error-free experience.” Kim also highlighted that “Brands really have one chance to make a great first impression if they’re truly serious about being one of the downloaded apps that users keep active on their devices.”

