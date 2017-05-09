TestAmerica Announces Webinar on Analytical Methods for the Determination of 1,4-Dioxane

TestAmerica, the leader in environmental testing, is pleased to announce the next installment in its Ask the Expert webinar series. On Tuesday, May 23 at 1:30 P.M. EST, TestAmerica expert Eric Redman will present a webinar entitled A Comparative Review of Analytical Methods for the Determination of 1,4-Dioxane: Which One Is Best For My Project?



1,4-Dioxane has come under increasing regulatory scrutiny as concerns regarding its toxicity and potential impact on drinking water supplies has increased. The requirement for accuracy at low detection limits creates significant challenges for both the analytical laboratory and data users. High water solubility makes 1,4-Dioxane difficult to determine by historical analytical techniques such as EPA Methods 8260 and 8270. Consequently, analytical laboratories have modified these conventional methods with a wide range of enhancements to improve the reliability and sensitivity of the base method. Modifications include use of solid phase extraction, selected ion monitoring mass spectrometry, isotope dilution quantitation, large volume injection, micro-extraction, and a variety of other techniques. Due to the lack of prescribed methodologies, TestAmerica offers a variety of techniques to meet the various state requirements.



Method variations lead to a wide array of analytical options with a range of performance characteristics. This presentation will simplify the analytical permutations and focus on the most desirable modifications for specific data quality objectives. Data users and project managers will understand the pros and cons of major method enhancements and how they are combined to provide the most cost-effective method for project-specific data quality objectives.



Eric Redman, Corporate Director of Technical Services at TestAmerica, has over 30 years of experience in the environmental testing industry, specializing in the application of analytical chemistry to environmental problems. Mr. Redman has championed the commercial application of state-of-the-art analytical services across a wide range of markets. He provides support for clients, regulators, and other data users regarding trace level analyses. Mr. Redman received a BS in Chemistry and Physics from California State University and a MS degree in Chemical Physics from the University of California-Riverside.

TestAmerica’s Ask the Expert program provides unmatched access to a nationally recognized panel of more than 30 experts in the environmental field. For more information on the program, or to register for the upcoming webinar, please visit http://testamericainc.com/services/webinar_series/.



About TestAmerica

TestAmerica is the leading environmental testing firm in the United States, with over 80 locations providing innovative technical expertise and comprehensive analytical testing services. Specialty analyses include source, ambient and indoor air, water quality, compliance, desalination, shale gas, specialty organics, emergency response, industrial hygiene, dioxins, drinking water, sediments and tissues, PFAS and emerging contaminants, explosives, Federal/DoD, and radiochemistry and mixed waste testing.



TestAmerica affiliate companies include EMLab P&K, the leader in analytical microscopy and indoor air quality; and TestAmerica Air Emissions Corp. (METCO Environmental), specializing in air emissions testing. TestAmerica currently employs more than 2,000 professionals dedicated to exceptional service and solutions for our clients’ environmental testing needs.

