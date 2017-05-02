Attorney Robert L. Bogen Publishes Book in the Family Law Field

Boca Raton, FL – Family Law Attorney Robert L. Bogen of the Law Offices of Robert L. Bogen is thrilled to report that he released his first published book on surviving the divorce process in Florida earlier this year. His book is titled “Florida Divorce Survival Guide: Info That May Be Helpful In Your Case,” and explains the ins and outs of the marital dissolution procedure in the state that he practices in.

The “survival guide” provides its audience with a wealth of practical information and tips for each stage of the divorce filing processes, including child custody and support, attorney selection, and alimony. The “Florida Divorce Survival Guide” answers many of the common questions that may come to a spouse’s mind when going through the uncertainty and headache of a marital dissolution, and has been termed a “must read” for anyone who is going through a divorce or separation in Florida.

Attorney Bogen commented on what he hopes his readers will gain through the book: “Turning to the courts for help in resolving family or matrimonial crises is a scary and difficult prospect. I hope that that this book will reduce some of the stress and anxiety associated with such a crisis, by shedding some insight and providing a basic understanding of some of the principles and complexities involved in the legal process and how an experienced and dedicated attorney can help you achieve your objectives so you can move past the crisis.” He cautioned, however, that while the book is informative and provides a general understanding of legal principles and relevant considerations involved when facing various family law issues, “It is not an instruction manual or a ‘how-to’ book, nor should it be relied upon to take the place of advice from experienced legal counsel regarding the particulars of your specific situation.”

If you are facing the uneasiness of a divorce filing in Florida, it may be worth your time to read “Florida Divorce Survival Guide: Info That May Be Helpful In Your Case.” The book can be purchased on Amazon or Kindle, and is also available for download as a free e-book on the law firm’s website at www.bogenlaw.com

