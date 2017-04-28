EMLab P&K Chicago Helps Mold Testing Specialists in Illinois Through Patent-Pending Lab Report

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, has helped mold testing clients in the state of Illinois for more than two years through MoldRANGE Local Climate report. The enhanced versions of the patent-pending reports are available for EMLab P&K’s clients who perform mold sampling in the state of Illinois.



MoldRANGE provides an unbiased, databased, broader perspective of what is typically in the outdoor air. In some instances, this can help prevent unnecessary remediation or help prevent samples from “failing clearance” when the outside sample happens to be atypically low. MoldRANGE can also help provide perspective when outside samples are problematic such as when there is snow cover, active rain and wind, or other confounding situations.



“We are happy to be serving mold investigators in Illinois with enhanced insights through our Local Climate reports,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “EMLab P&K is the only mold testing laboratory that offers scientifically developed tools like the MoldRANGE Local Climate report to help IAQ professionals with their mold investigations.”



EMLab P&K offers state-specific Local Climate reports for 14 states. To receive the enhanced report, clients need to include the location’s zip code and an outside mold sample with their projects. Mold testing specialists in Illinois can send mold samples to EMLab P&K’s Chicago lab, located at:

1815 W Diehl Rd #800, Naperville, IL 60563.



Learn more about EMLab P&K’s MoldRANGE Local Climate report at: https://www.emlab.com/s/services/moldrange- local-climate.html



About MoldRANGE

MoldRANGE is EMLab P&K’s industry-leading report that provides typical outdoor spore levels by region and time of year, based on data from over 700,000 outdoor spore trap samples, including over 200,000 samples that are categorized by zip code. MoldRANGE helps mold investigators make more informed judgments about what their mold data means. MoldRANGE provides the types and amounts of fungal spores that are typically present in the outside air both by time of year and region of the country. While seasonal and geographic outdoor spore data are only one part of a complete mold investigation, MoldRANGE is an unrivaled tool that helps professionals better understand that portion of their assessment.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.

