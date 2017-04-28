SirionLabs to Spotlight its Advanced Supplier Governance Technology at IACCM Europe Conference 2017

SirionLabs, the industry-leading provider of advanced post-signature contract management technology, announces its sponsorship and participation in the IACCM Europe Conference 2017, the premiere gathering for contract and commercial management professionals to learn best practices for how to thrive in a rapidly changing business world. To that end, SirionLabs will showcase its SaaS platform that enables advanced supplier governance. The event will take place from May 8-10 in Dublin, Ireland, at the Royal Marine Hotel.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Becoming a ’Commercial Powerhouse’: Outsight, Innovation & Smart Contracting.” Speaking to these topics, Reinhard Plaza-Bartsch, Group Head of Commercial Contract Management at Vodafone (VOD) will deliver a keynote address that describes how the global telecommunications company leveraged SirionLabs in order to increase the return on investment of their complex services contracts, while mitigating risk and eliminating repetitive manual labor. Plaza-Bartsch will also speak to the ten-year journey of transformation in Vodafone’s Commercial Contract Department that turned the company into a “commercial powerhouse,” according to Tim Cummins, CEO of IACCM.

“IACCM’s Europe Conference is one of the few annual gatherings we get excited about months in advance, and it was a natural fit for SirionLabs to sponsor this year given our unique work with Vodafone and the Commercial Contract Department,” said Ajay Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of SirionLabs. “Reinhard Plaza-Bartsch is a pioneer in the truest sense of the word, and will do a superb job speaking to how enterprises can take a page from Vodafone’s book and become more agile, transparent, and efficient.”

“Technology has come late to the world of contract management. IACCM is excited by the difference a solution like SirionLabs can offer to business. It is transforming performance and the value achieved from contracts,” said Tim Cummins, President & CEO, IACCM.

In addition to his keynote presentation, Plaza-Bartsch has been honored a finalist for IACCM’s prestigious Excellence in Contract Management Award. The award recognizes innovative leaders in the space who manage contracts with transparency and fairness, resulting in stronger business relationships among team members and their contracted suppliers.

Plaza-Bartsch’s keynote “Building the Future of Commercial Contract Management” will occur on May 10, 2017 at 8:40 a.m.

