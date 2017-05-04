“Moments of Inspiration,” An Amazon Best-Selling Book is Free For One More Day (05/05/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Ruby Mabry’s new book, “Moments of Inspiration: Thought provoking insights to uplift, impact and inspire.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on May 1st.

Life can be overwhelming at times. It can leave you happy, sad or even confused. We all could use a little motivation and inspiration. This book is a thought provoking book with short stories and messages encouraging you to become a better person every day.

The author takes you on a journey that is uplifting, inspirational and empowering. It’s a short read that is intended to be read and re-read in hopes of self-exploration, self-improvement and self-discipline. It will leave you feeling hopeful and uplifted. The authors mission is to stimulate your mind and let you know that a beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset. Begin each day with a peaceful heart, positive mindset and spirit of compassion. There is always light at the end of the tunnel.



“Moments of Inspiration” by Ruby Mabry will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/01/2017 – 05/05/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06ZYSTLFQ. “Moments of Inspiration” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“I absolutely love it. One chapter “Know Better” spoke exactly to me. That’s what I went through and had to turn myself around and not let an opportunity pass me by. Awesome book.” – Jack F.



“Fantastic book with tons of inspiring events. It’s a great and easy read for those who are seeking motivation.” – Rachel B.



For More Information:

For more questions or to schedule an interview about this press release please contact Rebecca, Author Liaison, at (626) 765-9750 or email info@bestsellerpublishing.org.

Best Seller Publishing is a Los Angeles Publishing Company dedicated to helping business owners and entrepreneurs become “the hunted” with their best-selling books.



About the Author:

Ruby Mabry is serial entrepreneur. She is the CEO of several mental health facilities with over 30 years experience in health care. Ruby’s leadership has allowed for the expansion of her facilities that has bought recognition from her peers, social workers and the Agency for Persons with Disabilities. She is also the Founder of ZoeFinity clothing and an Inventor. Ruby is a member of the Greater Haitian American Chamber of Commerce. In her spare time, she volunteers with Hospice and also with Leukemia and Lymphoma society.

