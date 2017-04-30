Ruby Mabry’s “Moments of Inspiration” - Free Download Tomorrow (05/01/2017)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Ruby Mabry’s new book, “Moments of Inspiration: Thought provoking insights to uplift, impact and inspire.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store on May 1st.

Life can be overwhelming at times. It can leave you happy, sad or even confused. We all could use a little motivation and inspiration. This book is a thought provoking book with short stories and messages encouraging you to become a better person every day.

The author takes you on a journey that is uplifting, inspirational and empowering. It’s a short read that is intended to be read and re-read in hopes of self-exploration, self-improvement and self-discipline. It will leave you feeling hopeful and uplifted. The authors mission is to stimulate your mind and let you know that a beautiful day begins with a beautiful mindset. Begin each day with a peaceful heart, positive mindset and spirit of compassion. There is always light at the end of the tunnel.



“Moments of Inspiration” by Ruby Mabry will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (05/01/2017 – 05/05/2017) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06ZYSTLFQ. “Moments of Inspiration” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here’s what some people are saying:

“We live in an era now where I find that my attention span has been shortened by a wide margin, if that makes sense. So it’s refreshing to find a book that is filled with thought-provoking messages to live by, that gets right to the point. As I read each page I find myself talking back to the words, in affirmation of the message that appears to jump at you as you read along. My very first ebook right on my phone. It’s like having my own life coach. Can’t wait to get my hands on a hard copy though. Great book! Great read! Get yours today!” – Mark W.

“This book is exactly what I needed. I read the first story and said to myself this is speaking to me. So inspirational and something that we all could use especially with all the turmoil and craziness in this world today. Such an easy read and so thought provoking. Everyone needs this book and every part of this book can apply to everyone. This is truly filled with moments of inspiration. I love it!” – Sarah T.



About the Author:

Ruby Mabry is serial entrepreneur. She is the CEO of several mental health facilities with over 30 years experience in health care. Ruby’s leadership has allowed for the expansion of her facilities that has bought recognition from her peers, social workers and the Agency for Persons with Disabilities. She is also the Founder of ZoeFinity clothing and an Inventor. Ruby is a member of the Greater Haitian American Chamber of Commerce. In her spare time, she volunteers with Hospice and also with Leukemia and Lymphoma society.

