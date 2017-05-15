Ex-Vietnam Medic’s Bike Trip across America: It’s About Meeting People

Just like anyone else, Edward Abair longed for adventure. He wanted to see the country of his birth, meet people, and share ideas and experiences. After he experienced momentary excitement as a medic in the Vietnam War, he returned to the life of no adventure. Only when he juggled between being a hospital orderly and a substitute teacher did he realize it would be too late to experience adventure by the age of 28. So with limited resources, Abair hopped onto his bike and journeyed across America.



Abair shared details of his cross-country bicycle trip in his memoir “Discovering the US on a Bicycle: And 40 Years Later” (iUniverse, 2015). The book does more than just to narrate details of his trip, but most importantly, it highlights his encounters with the different people he met along the way.



Abair met a fellow cyclist on his way to Valentine, Arizona, who encouraged him and taught him a few tips and tricks. In Flagstaff, he spent a night in the home of a large Mexican family whose poverty did not hinder them from going overboard with their hospitality. In Shawnee, Oklahoma, Abair was surprised to find out that Catholic monks operated in a Baptist territory, and he spent some time in their monastery. These are just the few people that Abair mentioned in his memoir, and it is worth to know who the rest are so to get a wider picture of America.



Abair’s memoir shows readers a part of America’s rich tapestry of peoples and lifestyles that thrive beyond the metro areas. This just confirms that travel is all about meeting people and experiencing life with them, not just fawning over scenic spots.



May Abair’s “Discovering the US on a Bicycle: And 40 Years Later” inspire you to embark on a purposeful adventure.



About the Author

Edward Abair, a former Vietnam medic and substitute high school teacher, bicycled across the United States on Route 66 in 1972. In a thirty-nine-year career, he taught Social Studies, English, Spanish, Latin, Health, and Driver Education. Abair and his wife, Susan, live in Dinuba, California.