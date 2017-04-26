FinTech Breakthrough Announces Winners of Inaugural Awards Program
FinTech Breakthrough Awards Recognize Outstanding Financial Technology Products and Companies
“We are thrilled to recognize all of the FinTech Breakthrough Award winners for their well-deserved industry recognition as they drive the global FinTech market forward.”
FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization dedicated to helping the best financial services and technology products and companies “Break Through” the crowded FinTech industry, today announced the winners of the inaugural FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.
“The FinTech Breakthrough Awards serve as a testament to the passion, skill and vision of individuals and teams that are truly setting the standard for innovation in the global FinTech industry,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “We are thrilled to recognize all of the FinTech Breakthrough Award winners for their well-deserved industry recognition as they drive the global FinTech market forward.”
This year’s program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from over 15 countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the FinTech industry, including media, analysts, journalists and technology executives. Winners were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the “Break Through” FinTech products and companies.
The FinTech Breakthrough Award winners include:
Consumer Lending
Best Consumer Lending Platform: Sindeo
Best Consumer Lending Product: LendingPoint
Best Consumer Lending Company: The Money Source
Business Lending
Best Business Lending Platform: Ascentium Capital
Best Business Lending Company: Bizfi
Wealth Management
Best Wealth Management Platform: eMoney Advisor
Best Wealth Management Product: Abe
Best Wealth Management Company: AdvicePeriod
Best Robo Advisory Platform: Grow Invest
Personal Finance
Best Personal Finance Product: Quicken Inc.
Best Personal Finance Company: NerdWallet
Best Personal Budgeting Service: Tiller
Payments
Best Payments Platform: Paysafe
Best Payments Product: Western Union – WU EDGE
Best Small Business Payments Solution: World First
Best B2B Payments Platform: Saxo Payments Banking Circle
Investments
Best Trading Platform: ParFX
Best Stock Trading App: DriveWealth
Best Retail Investment Company: FINVASIA
Best Institutional Investment Platform: CircleUp
Financial Data and Research
Best Overall Analytics Platform: Quovo
Best Data Visualization Service: AidHedge
Best Financial Research and Data Company: Alpha Exchange
Fraud Prevention and Transaction Security
Best Fraud Prevention Platform: Jumio
Best Fraud Prevention Company: ThreatMetrix
Best Financial Transaction Security Platform: Corvil
InsurTech
Best InsurTech Solution: Haven Life
Best InsurTech Company: Insureon
RegTech
Best RegTech Solution: Trulioo
Best RegTech Company: Qumram
Leadership
Best FinTech CEO: Brad Katsuyama, IEX
Best FinTech Startup: Wave
Best Overall FinTech Software: Xero
Best Overall FinTech Mobile App: Freshbooks
About FinTech Breakthrough
FinTech Breakthrough is an independent organization with an awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit www.FinTechBreakthrough.com.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/56605/208916/208916-1.jpg )
WebWireID208916
- Contact Information
- James Johnson
- Managing Director
- FinTech Breakthrough
- info@fintechbreakthrough.com
This news content may be integrated into any legitimate news gathering and publishing effort. Linking is permitted.
News Release Distribution and Press Release Distribution Services Provided by WebWire.