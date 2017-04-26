FinTech Breakthrough Announces Winners of Inaugural Awards Program

FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization dedicated to helping the best financial services and technology products and companies “Break Through” the crowded FinTech industry, today announced the winners of the inaugural FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.



The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.



“The FinTech Breakthrough Awards serve as a testament to the passion, skill and vision of individuals and teams that are truly setting the standard for innovation in the global FinTech industry,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “We are thrilled to recognize all of the FinTech Breakthrough Award winners for their well-deserved industry recognition as they drive the global FinTech market forward.”



This year’s program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from over 15 countries throughout the world. All nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the FinTech industry, including media, analysts, journalists and technology executives. Winners were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services, with the ultimate goal of recognizing the “Break Through” FinTech products and companies.



The FinTech Breakthrough Award winners include:



Consumer Lending

Best Consumer Lending Platform: Sindeo

Best Consumer Lending Product: LendingPoint

Best Consumer Lending Company: The Money Source



Business Lending

Best Business Lending Platform: Ascentium Capital

Best Business Lending Company: Bizfi



Wealth Management

Best Wealth Management Platform: eMoney Advisor

Best Wealth Management Product: Abe

Best Wealth Management Company: AdvicePeriod

Best Robo Advisory Platform: Grow Invest



Personal Finance

Best Personal Finance Product: Quicken Inc.

Best Personal Finance Company: NerdWallet

Best Personal Budgeting Service: Tiller



Payments

Best Payments Platform: Paysafe

Best Payments Product: Western Union – WU EDGE

Best Small Business Payments Solution: World First

Best B2B Payments Platform: Saxo Payments Banking Circle



Investments

Best Trading Platform: ParFX

Best Stock Trading App: DriveWealth

Best Retail Investment Company: FINVASIA

Best Institutional Investment Platform: CircleUp



Financial Data and Research

Best Overall Analytics Platform: Quovo

Best Data Visualization Service: AidHedge

Best Financial Research and Data Company: Alpha Exchange



Fraud Prevention and Transaction Security

Best Fraud Prevention Platform: Jumio

Best Fraud Prevention Company: ThreatMetrix

Best Financial Transaction Security Platform: Corvil



InsurTech

Best InsurTech Solution: Haven Life

Best InsurTech Company: Insureon



RegTech

Best RegTech Solution: Trulioo

Best RegTech Company: Qumram



Leadership

Best FinTech CEO: Brad Katsuyama, IEX

Best FinTech Startup: Wave

Best Overall FinTech Software: Xero

Best Overall FinTech Mobile App: Freshbooks

About FinTech Breakthrough

FinTech Breakthrough is an independent organization with an awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit www.FinTechBreakthrough.com.