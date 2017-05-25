In One-of-a-kind Fantasy Novel, Angelic Creatures Appears In the Midwest

Fancy a story where a strange object appears from the ground in the Midwest, which phenomenon requires the intervention of the military and attracts curious minds and opportunists? Then you should not miss Collette Jackson-Fink’s “Daughters of Twilight” (Outskirts Press, 2013).



The events in “Daughters of Twilight” occur in a sleepy Midwestern city of Waterloo, Iowa, which is thrown into national spotlight when a massive and mysterious black pyramid-like structure sprouts up in a cornfield after an earthquake. The quiet city is cast into turmoil as special military teams and scientists arrive in the scene to investigate what they tout as the most incredible archaeological find in human history.



One of the soldiers sent in to investigate the Black Tower (as the mysterious structure is called) is Dane Coles. The rising action of “Daughters of Twilight” sets to play when Coles confronts a beautiful angelic being who claims to have been cursed and cast down into oblivion within a place called the Garden of Eden. It appears that the angelic being is using the Black Tower as a doorway to Coles’ world.



The blending of different elements in “Daughters of Twilight” may seem nonsensical but it adds to the overall appeal of the story to wide readers of fiction. Readers will be gripped by suspense as terror and uncertainty engulf Waterloo and dubious characters make their move, but a love story will help to soothe the anxiety of readers and divert them momentarily from the action that will unfold.



An extraordinary fantasy tale awaits readers, and they will be surprised to know “Daughters of Twilight” is not the fantasy they would expect to be for they will get more than pure entertainment. Hardcore fiction readers should not miss this book, which will appear at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1-4, 2017.



“Daughters of Twilight”

Written by Collette Jackson-Fink

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date: October 23, 2013

Paperback price: $9.85



About the Author



Collette Jackson-Fink has been writing stories since she was 13 years old. She’s written several short stories, poems, and a screenplay, with some published. A Persian Gulf veteran, Collette works as a Respiratory Therapist at a trauma medical center in her home state of Iowa, where she lives with her husband of 31 years, son Alex, daughter Ashley, and four grand-children.