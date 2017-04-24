Honoring Workers’ Memorial Day and Occupational Health and Safety Services in Puerto Rico

Later this week, Puerto Rico and the rest of the United States will observe Workers’ Memorial Day. The annual day of recognition takes place each year on April 28th, the same day the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was established 46 years ago.



According to OSHA, Workers’ Memorial Day is a time to honor those workers who have died on the job, to acknowledge the grievous suffering experienced by families and communities, and to recommit ourselves to the fight for safe and healthful workplaces for all workers.



“Workers in many occupations in Puerto Rico face a number of hazards on the job every day,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks worker fatalities and their latest numbers for Puerto Rico show that there were 29 fatal occupational injuries on the islands in 2014. Reasons for these deaths ranged from violence to exposure to harmful substances or environments. Tragically, the number of workers injured each year is exponentially higher, even though by law, employers are responsible for providing safe workplace for their employees.”



Working diligently to prevent future accidents, injuries, illnesses and deaths due to occupational exposures to harmful substances are the industrial hygiene and indoor environmental quality experts at Zimmetry Environmental. Their professionals offer services to identify and mitigate occupational hazards associated with indoor air quality (IAQ), sick buildings, lead, asbestos, chemicals, microbiological substances and a wide range of other potential hazards. These services not only protect workers and the public, they are also instrumental in many circumstances for keeping companies and institutions in regulatory compliance.



